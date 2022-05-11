Stephanie C. Taylor FAIR HAVEN — Stephanie C. Taylor, of Fair Haven, crossed over on May 4, 2022, at age 93. She was born Feb. 24, 1929, in West Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Gruna) Wiskoski. She grew up at the old farm on Bump Hill in Benson, Vermont. In her younger years, she worked at Poczobut's Restaurant and The Outlet in Fair Haven, as well as at the Rutland Hospital on Nichols Street. It was there she met the love of her life, Norman Taylor, whom she married on Feb. 16, 1952. Together, they built their home in Fair Haven and raised their four children, enjoying life together gardening, as well as feeding and watching the countless birds and squirrels who visited throughout the year. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, tending her flower gardens, reading, cooking, and the companionship of her many cats and a few dogs through the years. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; brothers, John, Joseph, Theoflous "Ted," Leon and Paul; sisters, Cecilia, Theresa and Pauline; as well as her angel babies, grandson Jesse Molloy and great-grandsons, Yvar Gagnon and Jaxson Bryce. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Smith, of Fair Haven; her son, Paul Taylor (Carol), of Washington; daughters, Gayle French, of Fair Haven, Leilani Taylor, of East Poultney, and Teresa Lapiana (Mike), of Arizona; her grandchildren, Lucynda, Brennyn, Angela, Lucas, Fred-Allen, Heather, Ashley and Calvin; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Per her request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St .Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Christian Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Durfee Funeral Home.
