Stephanie J. Marinus rites POULTNEY - The funeral service for Stephanie “Sissy” Marinus, 63, of Whitehall, New York, formerly of Poultney, who died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, was held Saturday at the Durfee Funeral Home. Derik Kerber, pastor of Revive Church in Poultney, officiated. A reception followed at Castleton Community Center. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
