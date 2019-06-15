Stephanie J. Marinus WHITEHALL, NY — The graveside service for Stephanie “Sissy” Marinus, 63, of Whitehall and a former longtime resident of Poultney who died unexpectedly Friday, November 16, 2018 at her residence will be held 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Poultney Cemetery. The Pastor Derik Kerber from the Revive Church in Poultney will officiate. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
