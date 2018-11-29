Stephanie J. Marinus POULTNEY - Stephanie “Sissy” Marinus, 63, of Whitehall, New York, formerly of Poultney, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at her residence. She was born July 18, 1955, in Middlebury, the daughter of John and Joyce (Mattison) Murray. She grew up in Middlebury and Brandon. Ms. Marinus enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, arts and crafts, knitting, quilting and horse riding. Survivors include a daughter, Naoma Thereault, of Hardwick; two sons Ryan Filskov, of Poultney, Fred Pettersen Jr., of Passaic, New Jersey; three brothers Milo Murray, of Brandon, Rory Murray, of Castleton, Tim Megtrick, of Burlington; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Alan Filskov, Nov. 30, 2001; and a brother, Steve Murray. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
