Stephanie L. Sheldon BOMOSEEN — Stephanie Lyn Sheldon, 47, of Bomoseen left us unexpectedly Jan. 31, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a heart attack. She was born in Rutland on Nov. 7, 1973, the daughter of Stephen G. and Linda A. (Brown) Sheldon of Bomoseen. Stephanie attended Castleton schools and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School class of 1991. She graduated magna cum laude from the College of St. Joseph in 1997, with degrees in Accounting and Business Management. She was employed for many years as U.S. Finance Director and Associate CFO at Salzburg Global Seminar; was the former financial manager at the BOMA Project Program; former director of finance and administrator at Maliasili; former nonprofit finance consultant at Dakin Ventures Consulting Group; and most recently, U.S. Senior Accounting Manager at Digital Green. She was getting ready to join the Board of Directors of P.H. International and was going to serve as secretary of the board and lead the finance committee. Steph enjoyed spending time with Connor, Jamie, her family, friends and pets (especially her dogs). She loved working in her garden, taking care of her chickens, karaoke, reading, playing pool in the garage, going to Maine, and many other things. She was the best Mom to Connor, always providing support, praise and a little “nudge” when needed. Steph will be so missed by her son, Connor S. Watrous, her mother and stepfather, Linda and Joseph Squier, all of Bomoseen; her brother, Christopher S. Sheldon (Mercedes Whitney) of Cuttingsville; sister, Rebecca Sheldon Burtt (Jarod), and her fiancé, Jamie Higgins, both of Bomoseen; two nieces and four nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, Connor's Dad, Kyle Watrous of Hubbardton; and Jamie’s children, Gabriel, Aurora and Wyatt Higgins. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. Steph was predeceased by her father, Stephen G. “Nord” Sheldon, paternal grandparents, Margery and George “Brud” Sheldon, and maternal grandparents, Patricia H. and Joseph C. Brown, all of Bomoseen. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connor’s college fund via Linda Squier (P.O. Box 84, Bomoseen, VT 05732) https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-contributions-to-connors-college-fund ; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.