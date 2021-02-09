Stephanie L. Sheldon rites BOMOSEEN — The private memorial service for Stephanie Lyn Sheldon, 47, who died Jan. 31, 2021, was held Friday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Rony Parakkal officiated. The eulogy was by niece Genevieve Burtt. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her son’s college fund via Linda Squier, (P.O. Box 84, Bomoseen, VT 05732) https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-contributions-to-connors-college-fund; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
