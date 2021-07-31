Stephanie L. Sheldon BOMOSEEN — A celebration of life for Stephanie Lyn Sheldon, 47, who left us unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Bomoseen Grange Hall, 178 Route 30 South, Bomoseen, Vermont. Please bring a story and a dessert to share if you want. Anyone not vaccinated for COVID, please wear a mask.
