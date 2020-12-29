Stephen A. Atwood rites BRANDON — The private funeral service for Stephen Albert Atwood, 69, who died Dec. 21, 2020, was held Monday, Dec. 28, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. A sister, Jeanette Devino, delivered the eulogy. Music was provided by a niece, Kelly Devino. Entombment followed in Pine Hill Cemetery Receiving Vault. The private graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon.
