Stephen A. Smiel RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Stephen Smiel, who died Oct. 17, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ the King Church. The celebrant was Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois. William Gower-Johnson was organist. Olivia Boughton was soloist. Susan Smiel offered the eulogy. Bearers were Dave VanGuilder, Timothy Ulrich, Timothy Puro, Jay Seliski, Peter and Boo Bourque. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
