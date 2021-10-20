Stephen A. Smiel RUTLAND TOWN — Stephen A. Smiel, 49, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. He was born in Rutland, Nov. 7, 1971, the son of John N. and Dolores (DeBlois) Smiel. Stephen was a 1994 graduate of Rutland High School. He worked at the Price Chopper for 25 years. He took great pride in his work, always doing his very best for his customers and coworkers. He shared a smile and a kind word with everyone. Stephen participated and enjoyed being a part of numerous Special Olympic sports, including skiing, golfing, basketball, bocce and swimming. Through his sports, Stephen met many wonderful people and made lifetime friendships with all. He was chosen to compete in the Special Olympics Word Games. There, he participated in the bowling competition and made all of us very proud. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He participated in a Fantasy Football League for years. His teammates and the entire crew from “Mucs” were great to Stephen. They named him the Honorary Commissioner which he loved and appreciated. Stephen was well-known at the Saratoga Harness Racing Club. He and his horse, Calvin B, made a loving and lasting impression on everyone there. His spirit and excitement for each race filled the club, win or lose. Surviving are his mother, Dolores Smiel, of Rutland Town; a brother, John N. Smiel Jr., of West Rutland; two sisters, Susan J. Smiel, of Pittsford, and Sandra L. (David) Gardyne, of Rutland Town; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John N. Smiel, on Aug. 2, 2015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ The King Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Rutland, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
