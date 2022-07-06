Stephen A. Wheeler PITTSFORD — Stephen Austin Wheeler, 73 of Pittsford died, after a long and courageous battle with illness, Thursday evening June 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1949 in Proctor. He was the son of Edward Roy and Doris Emma (Phillips) Wheeler. Steve was a self-employed building contractor for many years and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Steve married Mary Jo LaBrecque on June 28, 1969. Survivors include his wife Mary Jo Wheeler of Pittsford, twin daughters Katherine (Bradford) Barker and Karen Wheeler, a son Scott (Patricia Foley) Wheeler, a sister-in-law Andrea Leonard, a sister Joan Rost, a brother Edward H. (Dorothy) Wheeler and grandchildren Kelsey Barker, Evan Barker and Winifred Wheeler, also many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Doris Wheeler, his uncle Paul Wheeler and his brother-in-law Daniel Rost. There will be a private burial service. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 16, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Congregational Church in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsford First Response or the Rutland County Humane Society.
