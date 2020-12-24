Stephen Albert Atwood BRANDON — Stephen Albert Atwood, age 69, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home in Brandon, following a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born in Middlebury on Feb. 1, 1951. He was the son of Kenneth and Kathryn (Wetmore) Atwood. He grew up in Orwell where he received his early education and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 1969. He earned his B.A. in English from Castleton College and later his master's, also from Castleton. He began his working career teaching at Orwell Village School. He later worked 22 years with the United States Postal Service in Shelburne. He retired in 2004. Steve was a member of his family’s band “The Atwoods” formed in 1964, where he played drums. They played at all of the fraternal clubs throughout the Champlain Valley from Rutland to Burlington. They also played venues at Lake Bomoseen, Lake St. Catherine and local ski areas. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Cairo Shrine, where he belonged to the Drum Corps. He was still a member of MENSA. Steve also enjoyed singing with family and friends at local karaoke events. He loved his big cars and was always a sharp dresser. He is survived by his father, Kenneth M. Atwood of Brandon; two sisters, Jeanette Devino of Brandon and Brenda Haskell of Salisbury. His nieces, Kelly Devino and Allison Haskell, and a nephew, Shawn Devino; a grandniece, Jadyn Devino, and two grandnephews, Carson Devino and Zaidyn McGraw; and many cousins; also survive him, as well as special friends, Milly and Ray and Cliff and Larry. He was predeceased by his mother, Kathryn Atwood, on Oct. 22, 2017. A private funeral service will be held at a later date at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. For those wishing to attend, please wear a face covering and limit your visiting time. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society for the Hope Lodge Program, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Please make your check payable to The American Cancer Society, or to UVM Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401, www.go.uvm.edu/cancer gift. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
