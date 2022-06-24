Stephen C. Gaissert PROCTOR — Steven Gaissert, 60, of Proctor, died Sunday, June 19,2022, at his residence. He was born in Woodstown NJ, on December 27, 1961, the son of Gilbert and Suzanne (Hoagland) Gaissert. He graduated from Rutgers University with a BA in Engineering. He married Jeanna Gibbs on October 22, 2015. As a man of many talents, he designed septic systems and worked at Killington. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, tinkering on his Scout, cutting and splitting wood, sitting by a fire with his wife and a PBR, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family. Steven is survived by his wife Jeanna of Proctor, son Nate Gaissert of Brandon, daughter Olivia Gaissert of Massachusetts, stepchildren Jack Gibbs, Sabrina King, Arthur Gibbs, Audrey Stark, Andrea Hernandez and Michael Gibbs, all of Hudson Falls, NY, his sister Kathy Patchell of Smyrna, Delaware and Beth Davis of Alloway, New Jersey and 16 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at 2 PM on July 23, at their home in Proctor. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.