Stephen Cosgrove RUTLAND — Stephen Cosgrove, age 71, died Nov. 8, 2021, in Rutland, after a short illness. He was born July 21, 1950, to Kevin M. Cosgrove and Joan (McGrath) Cosgrove, and grew up on North Street. He attended Christ the King School and Rutland HS class of 1968. He graduated from University of Vermont in 1972, Phi Beta Kappa. Stephen was awarded a Juris Doctor degree from Vermont Law School in 1977. He began his career as an attorney for the law firm of Corsones and Corsones. Eventually, he opened a private practice, continuing to work for over 30 years. He was also employed by the Town of Mendon as the zoning administrator. In 1973, he married Delores Russo, and a son, Christopher, was born in 1978. After many single years, he met the love of his life, Jan Dougherty, whom he married in 2009. Together, they enjoyed summers at Lake Willoughby, Ladies Night, the Saratoga Race Track, hosting the annual Kentucky Derby party, dancing to Sam Cooke and Wednesday night steak specials at Sabby’s with Chris and Sarah. Stephen lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling, golf, Notre Dame Football, the Red Sox, horse racing, and was best known for spirited, challenging debates with friends and foe. A passionate and principled man, Stephen would always be the first to help someone in need and ask for nothing in return. Many people remember him as an immensely intelligent man who passed his brains and passion to his grandchildren. Stephen was predeceased by his father, Kevin Cosgrove; his mother, Joan; his brothers, Dennis and Peter. He is survived by his wife, Jane Dougherty; her sons, Jesse and Tony DeAngelis; his son, Chris Cosgrove and wife Sarah; the grandchildren, Emma and Owen Cosgrove; also, a brother, Kevin Cosgrove; nephew Morgan, niece Layla, many cousins; and lastly, his parrot, BB. Stephen was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Rutland Masons and loved all the good times hanging out with fellow Shriners, trips to the Shrine Bowl and travelling across the country. His funeral will be at Christ the King Church on Friday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. with a remembrance of life at the Rutland Country Club immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to Christ the King School, 66 South Main St. Rutland, VT 05701, in his name; or charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
