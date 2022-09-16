Stephen E. Metcalfe MANCHESTER — Stephen E. Metcalfe 71, longtime owner of the Magic Sleigh of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born in Providence, RI July 12, 1951, the son of Alexander and Annabelle (Primmer) Metcalfe. Steve graduated from University of New Hampshire in 1973 and traveled extensively in the following years. He moved to Vermont in 1983 and purchased the Magic Sleigh becoming a Main Street staple for nearly 40 years; his friendliness and knowledge earning him many friends in Manchester and around the globe. Steve was an avid skier, hitting the slopes of Bromley Mtn nearly every winter. He also loved playing basketball with friends and his daughters at the Rec Center, playing golf, and hiking. Steve met his wife, Christine Metcalfe in 1988 and they had many grand adventures together over the years before settling at their house in Pawlet. Together they transformed what was a hunting camp into a beautiful home. Steve’s landscaping talents including gardening, stonewalls, and hiking trails, which they enjoyed with their beloved pets, made it a very special place to live. Steve leaves behind his wife, Christine of Rutland, VT. His daughters, Jessica Frost of Virginia Beach, VA and Emily Metcalfe of Burlington, VT. His granddaughter, Annabella of Burlington. His sisters, Christine Kendrick and Sally Hindson and their husbands of Cranston, RI in addition to many cousins, extended family, and other loved ones. He is predeceased by his parents and son-in-law Travis Frost. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory may be made to Rutland Regional Medical Center https://donate.rrmc.org/campaign/comfort-care-suite/c390667. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. There will be a Celebration of Life September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Wayne Bell’s home 455 Highland Ave, Manchester Ctr, VT at which all are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.