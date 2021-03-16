Stephen F. Heleba PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephen Francis Heleba passed away unexpectedly March 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Proctor, Vermont, to Michael and Genevieve (Piechota) Heleba. He graduated in 1959 from West Rutland High School. He retired from Westmoreland Manor in the maintenance department. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed coin collecting and playing cards. He was treasurer of the men's club at Westmoreland senior apartments and volunteered at the Hot Meals Program at All Saints Church for over 10 years. He is survived by two sisters, Lorraine (Phil) Buzzell of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Mary Lou (Tom) Carlson of Center Rutland; and two brothers, Gerald Heleba of Poultney, Kenneth (Jean) of Rutland; many nieces and nephews; companion, Nancy Partrick; and a circle of loving friends at Westmoreland Manor. He was predeceased by his father on Feb. 21, 1966; mother, Jan. 29, 1992; and brother, Michael, Mar. 13, 2013. A memorial service will be held in Portland and graveside committal service in Evergreen Cemetery, Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Neptune Cremation Service in Oregon.
