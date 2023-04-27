Stephen J. Bania WEST RUTLAND — A graveside service for Stephen J. Bania with full military honors will be held at 12PM, Saturday, May 6th at Saint Patricks Cemetery, 260 Church Street, Wallingford, Vermont. Local arrangements by Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington Street, Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: American Legion Post 87, 871 Pleasant Street, West Rutland, VT 05777 towards a scholarship in memory of Stephen J. Bania.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.