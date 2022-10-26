Stephen J. Bania AUBURN, ME — Stephen Joseph Bania, 75, of Leeds, Maine, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. His grandparents immigrated from Poland, relocating to Vermont to begin a life in America. The youngest of five siblings, Stephen was born March 1, 1947, in West Rutland to Genevieve (Chrusciel) and Albert Bania. He attended a small private Catholic school and was very proud of his family’s Polish heritage, sharing those traditions with his children and grandchildren. He graduated from West Rutland High School, Class of 1965, where he excelled at football. He also worked in the local marble quarry. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge as a Lance Corporal. Upon his return Stephen began his employment with Tambrands / Proctor & Gamble. After the Rutland plant closed, he relocated to Auburn, Maine where he worked as an expert machinist. So familiar with keeping the equipment operational, he was tasked to write their first detailed instruction manuals prior to his retirement after 45 years. He married the love of his life Martha (Autry) Bania on August 23, 2008, at the home the two of them built together in Leeds, Maine. An intimate group of family and friends joined in the celebration, including the spirit of their special matchmaker, the late Minnie Letorneau, a mutual friend who recognized that two people who were widowed could love again. Steve was a devoted family man, holding himself to high standards and always willing to help others. He was extremely hard working and took great pride in his home where he created a nature sanctuary for both of them to enjoy. Although an avid outdoorsman who took joy in hunting and fishing, he also loved feeding the birds, deer (SHHH…), turkeys and fox living on their acreage, not allowing any harm to them on his watch. He always looked forward to his trips back to Vermont and phone calls from his family with updates about his grandchildren. High on his list of annual trips was the two weeks each Fall he spent hunting, camp cooking, and trying to outdo one another with hunting stories. Buckhorn Lodge… its door always open to family and friends (old and new) was truly Steve’s home away from home. But he always returned to Leeds with a big smile, an even bigger hug, and a now-half-crushed bouquet of flowers (Martha’s favorite). He is survived and will forever be missed by his wife, Martha of Leeds, her children, Shannon Angus and husband Charles of Boston, MA; and Shawn Rice and his wife Erin Flynn and grandchild Acadia of Auburn, ME; his daughter Christina Charbonneau, her husband Reginald and grandchildren Allie and Madison of Pittsford, VT; his son Craig Bania, his wife Stephanie and grandchildren Kaleigh, Kenzie, Colby and Payson of Windsor, VT; his son James Bania and wife Michelle of West Rutland, VT and grandchildren Ashley, Riley, Aiden, Dylan and Jaclyn; his son Nicholas Bania of West Rutland VT; his brother Albert Bania and his wife Evelyn of West Rutland, VT; his sister Theresa (Bania) Jankowski and her husband John of Rutland, VT; his brother Thomas Bania and his wife Victoria of West Rutland, VT and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, all of whom he loved very much. He had a special friendship with Joseph and Lise Lemm, whom he considered to be like family and enjoyed many nights playing a wild game of Pegs. Stephen was predeceased by his sister, Jane Bania Kufpferer; his late wife, Mary Bania and his best friend Joe Lemm. Messages of condolences may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com Interment with Military Honors will be held at 12PM on Saturday May 6, 2023, Wallingford Cemetery, 260 Church Street, Wallingford, Vermont. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the American Legion Post 87, 871 Pleasant Street, West Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements by the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the scholarship fund West Rutland Post 87, P.O. Box 35, West Rutland, Vermont 05777.
