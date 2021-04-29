Stephen J. Falco RUTLAND — Stephen James Falco, age 90, formerly of Rutland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Enclave Assisted Living Facility in Franklin, Massachusetts. Steve is now reunited with his beloved wife, Therese Falco; his parents, Peter and Pasquelina Falco; and his three sisters, Mary, Florence and Nancy. Born in Watertown, Massachusetts, on May 14, 1930, he grew up in Rutland, Vermont. As a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy Class of 1948, one of Steve’s favorite stories to share was being part of the team that won the State Championship baseball title. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War era, stationed at the Alexandria Air Force Base. Steve and Therese raised their five children in Rutland, Vermont, where he worked as a facilities manager at General Electric for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping, gardening, playing cards, dancing, golfing and above all, spending time with his family. Whether he was teaching a new card game, throwing a ball in the backyard, or attending one of the many concerts, dance recitals or sporting events, he earned his title as the best “Poppy” to his 13 grandchildren. Steve was a devout Catholic and an active member of the MSJ Athletic Association, Knights of Columbus and St. Peter Parish. He was a genuinely kind man who blessed the lives of all who knew him. Steve is survived by his daughter, Katrina Shea and her husband, Tom, of Cheshire, Connecticut; his son, Stephen Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts; his son, Kerry and his wife, Mary Jean, of Wellesley, Massachusetts; his daughter, Melissa Warren and her husband, Jeff, of Medway, Massachusetts; and his daughter, Lynn Spencer and her husband, Dan, of Colchester, Vermont.. He is also survived by his brother, Peter and his wife, Helen, of Monrovia, California; 13 grandchildren, Patrick and Jenna Abatiell, Alana and Stephen Falco III, Nicholas, Christian and Elizabeth Falco, Sam, Jessica and Jake Warren, and Andrew, Will and Kendall Spencer; one great-granddaughter, Lily Falco; and several beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at St. Peter Parish with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Steve’s name to Old Colony Hospice at www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donation. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home. (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)
