Stephen J. Jeski RUTLAND — The New York Yankees lost one of their most loyal fans when Stephen J. Jeski, 80, went to be with the Lord. He died on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 13, 1942, in Hartford, CT, the son of Louis and Mary (Pardo) Jeski. He grew up in Connecticut, and came to Vermont to teach at Stafford Technical Center where he would be for 29 years. While at Stafford, he would start the 8th grade program where he would go to surrounding schools and bring students back to introduce them to technical education. He loved his students, staff, and school. He also taught in the apprentice program at General Electric. After he retired, he and Emmalee spent many years at spring training in Florida. Steve was very proud to be a United States Marine. Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Emmalee (Bouchard) Jeski; son, David of Mendon, VT; step-sons, John (Dena) Lee of Concord, Mass.; Stephen (Tracy) Lee of Kingston, NH and Eric Lee of Salem, NY; daughter-in-law, Judy Lee of Epping, NH; brother, Ed of CT.; sisters, Jean of Rutland and Ellie (Lenny) of CT; sister-in-law, Sandy of CT; seven grandchildren, niece and nephews, grandniece and nephew, also David’s mother, Nancy. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Louie; special uncle, Tony. Stephen spent the last 2 and a half years at the Veteran’s Home where he was loved by all and wonderfully taken care of. Alzheimer’s Poem: Do not ask me to remember, do not try to make me understand, let me rest and know you’re with me, kiss my cheek and hold my hand. I’m confused beyond your concept, I am sad and sick and lost. All I know is that I need you with me at all cost. Do not lose your patience with me, do not scold or curse my cry. I can’t help the way I’m acting, can’t be different if I try. Just remember that I need you, that the best of me is gone. Please don’t fail to stand beside me, love me till my life is done. A funeral service will be held on Sat. Feb. 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 3 Meadow Ln. in Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s name to the Vermont Veteran’s Home, Cardinal Point, at 325 North St. Bennington, VT 05201. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
