Stephen Joseph Centariczki SPRINGFIELD — Stephen Joseph Centariczki, 66, died Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 6, 1954, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the son of Ann (Sabalewski) and Benny Centariczk. He graduated in 1972 from Springfield High School and in 1974 from New Hampshire Technical College in Claremont with an associate degree. Mr. Centariczki was employed by Fellows Gear Shaper Co. and later, by General Motors Buick Division in Michigan. He enjoyed his cats and weekly conference calls with his friends. Survivors include his brother, Peter of Merrimac, Massachusetts; a niece, nephews and grandnephew. He was predeceased by a sister, Katrina. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with the Rev. Arockia Antony officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.