Stephen K. Johnson SHREWSBURY — Stephen Kendall Johnson, 86, died Nov. 22, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1934, in Rutland, the son of Holley and Nellie (Cutting) Johnson. He was employed as a farmer, logger, milk truck driver and for several years by Carris Reels. He also owned and operated a trash route for many years. Mr. Johnson enjoyed cutting and splitting wood, hunting, fishing and his four-wheeler. He also enjoyed time spent at the Long Trail shelter maintaining the property, cooking food and visiting with the hikers. Survivors include three children, Lori LaFountain-Morrell of North Clarendon, Matthew Johnson of Rutland, Charles Johnson Sr. of Shrewsbury; two sisters, Susan Snelling, Mary Cleary, both of Homosassa, Florida; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Helene L. (Adamsen) Johnson, in April; and a brother, Ralph Johnson, in 1994. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assoc./American Stroke Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
