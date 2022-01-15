Stephen L. Maurer WELLS — Stephen L. Maurer, 72, of Wells, died unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 28, 1949, in Newton, Massachusetts, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Paddock) Maurer. Mr. Maurer grew up in Sudbury, Massachusetts, graduating from the Lincoln Sudbury High School in 1967. Following graduation, he attended UMass, Amherst, for two years and then relocated to Vermont, first to Danby then to Wells. He owned and operated the Gama Corp. for many years, doing general contracting and construction in the area. Mr. Maurer was a longtime member of the Middletown Springs Community Church and truly enjoyed his church family. He served meals at Teen Challenge in Rutland on Saturdays for the last several. Survivors include his wife, Patti Kent, whom he married on July 4, 2001, and a son, John Kent and his wife, Amanda, all of Wells; three brothers, Bruce Maurer, of California, Brian Maurer, of Massachusetts, and Clark Maurer, of Missouri; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard G. Maurer. A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Middletown Springs Community Church. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palliative Care at RRMC, C/O Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.