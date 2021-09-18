Stephen Lynch RUTLAND — Stephen Lynch, 62, of Rutland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15th, 2021, peacefully in his sleep at home. Affectionately known as “Big Steve” to his siblings and their families, he will truly be missed by his brothers, Bobbie (Debbie), James (Julie), and his sisters, Robin and Caroline (Larry). Steve attended St. Mary’s High School in Hoosick Falls, New York, where he began playing basketball for the “Purple Eagles.” He continued his love for the game and excelled at it playing for the College of St. Joseph the Provider (CSJP) from 1977-1981, where he was a 1,000+ point scorer. The CSJP Saints team was known as the “Kardiac Kids” in the 1980-1981 season when they went 10-0 in the Mayflower Conference. No one will miss his smile, humor and love more than his wife of 33 years, Karen (Derosia), who will love him to eternity along with her family, Lisa, Wayne, Scott (Janet), Joe (Sheena), Jimmy (Kelly), and his mother-in-law, Veglia. The Derosia family was Steve’s home away from home and he enjoyed spending time with all of them. He is fondly remembered by his 24 nieces and nephews as a sweet loving, funny and all-around amazing person. Steve will miss watching his beloved NY Yankees and Green Bay Packers. Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert Lynch Sr., mother Gertrude “Trudy,” father-in-law Bernie Derosia, and sister-in-law Angela Derosia. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family will hold a private remembrance of Steve’s wonderful life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
