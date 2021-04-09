Stephen N. Shaw CHITTENDEN — Stephen N. Shaw, 59, died April 2, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Aug. 3, 1961, in Poughkeepsie, New York, the son of Jerome and Martha Shaw. He graduated in 1983 from Johnson State College with a degree in Environmental Studies. On June 6, 1987, Mr. Shaw married Linda (Kingsbury). He worked for over 30 years as a utility forester at Duke Energy, VELCO and Central Vermont Public Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, scuba diving, skiing and hiking. Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Melissa and Andrea; his mother; a sister, Natalie; many nephews and nieces. Mr. Shaw was predeceased by his father. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St. Suite #438, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
