Stephen O. and Barbara Eaton TINMOUTH — The graveside services for Stephen O. Eaton, 80, who died Feb. 22, 2022, and Barbara Eaton, 79, who died March 1, 2022, were held Friday, May 20, in Tinmouth Cemetery. Pastor Ricky Vest of Mission City Church officiated. Military honors were provided for Mr. Eaton by the Air Force Honor Guard and Ralph Pickett American Legion Post 52 of Wallingford. Arrangements were by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
