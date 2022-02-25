Stephen O. Eaton TINMOUTH — Stephen O. Eaton, 80, of Tinmouth, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on May 31, 1941, the son of David and Christine (Burbidge) Eaton. He grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Wallingford High School in 1960. Mr. Eaton enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1964. He married Barbara Raiche on Oct. 16, 1965. He retired from General Electric after 20 years. Steve enjoyed motorcycle riding, travelling and target shooting. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, David (Carleen) and Kevin (Karen), both of Tinmouth; his sister, Katherine Raiche-Sheldon; his grandchildren, Cantlin, Carson, Alyssa, Alexander and Seth; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
