Stephen P. Long WEST RUTLAND — Stephen Long, 56, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, in Rutland. He was born May 17, 1963, in Toronto, Canada, to George and Dorothy (Tilling) Long, who emigrated from England in 1961. Stephen lived all over Canada before moving to Bolton Landing, NY, at the age of 13. He attended Bolton Central School, and Hyde School in Bath, ME, where he became a wrestler and football player. He spent much of his young adult life falling in love with Lake George, working as a water ski and sailing instructor at his parent’s lakeside resort, Blue Water Manor, where he met and married Linda Hill. They eventually moved to Mendon, where Stephen made roots and established himself as a skilled kitchen specialist and home builder. In the early 1980s, Stephen was one of the pioneers of rugby in the region. He brought his skills and unwavering passion to the fledgling Rutland Rugby Club and for 20 years, made his home in the front row of the scrum. Rather than retiring, Stephen founded and coached the Rutland U19 Youth Rugby teams starting in 2003. His beloved Rutland boys placed well in New England-wide tournaments, and went on to win the Vermont State Championship in 2008. The girls’ team he'd started so that his daughters could enjoy the game he loved, also thrived and became state champions. He was especially proud of the 2009 team that made it all the way to the U.S. National Championships. Wanting to stay on the pitch, he soon turned his attention to creating the Green Mountain Geezers, Vermont’s over-45 rugby team, who still play today. He leaves his two daughters Sarah Long and Molly (Long) West; a sister, Ann (Long) Radtke; a granddaughter, Lillian West; nephews Andreas and Michael Radtke and Sean Bicknell; as well as many grandnieces and -nephews. He also leaves behind his dog, George, who brought him much joy. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Susan (Long) Bicknell. There will be a memorial service for friends and family at the American Legion in West Rutland, Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5-9 p.m.
