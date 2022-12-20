Stephen Sidney Oliver SALISBURY — Stephen Sidney Oliver, September 14, 1951 - December 9, 2022. A "a quote form Steve's son: “My father was the best man I ever knew. He sacrificed a lot to make sure he could provide for his family. He was my safety net. He was my voice of reason. He was always there to make sure i had what i needed in my life." This was Steve! He was a rock a true gentleman. Steve and Cathy met on a blind date New Year’s Eve,1989 and were soul mates ever since I was so lucky to have him in my life. Steve was the son of Sidney and Lela (Laroque) Oliver. Loving husband to Cathy, brother to Nancy Denison of Westford, Vt and Patty Denison also of Westford, Vt. Father to; Daniel Oliver of Bristol Vt; Lisa Perkins of Monkton, Vt; Michele Robie of Rutland, Vt; Mellisa Charron of West Haven, VT Marlana Pickel of East Montpelier, Vt. Steve had 7 Grandchildren. He graduated from Essex high school in 1969. Steve loved going to his cousins (Berthiaume's) farm in West Salisbury, Vt. He would spend every chance he got to be at the farm. He had a blast there, and that is where he met his second cousin; David Vallencourt, who was also a cousin to the Berthiaume’s. Steve and David were best friend their whole life. Steve met his first wife Rachel Guptil and were married for 10 years and had two children. He worked at the UVM Research center in Weybridge, Vt. When Kraft came to Middlebury, he was lucky to get a job with them from 1975 until 1995. Then he worked for Agri-Mart Cabot until he retired in 2018. He enjoyed woodworking, Music, horseback riding, soft ball and doing firewood. He built our home, in 2019 Steve was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer; J A K - 2. On December 9, 2022 he lost the battle too it. A special thank you to Dr. Linn Larson and her nurse Michelle also Dr. Paul Unger and his nurse Susie. Hospice of Addison County Nurse Stephanie. Steve was buried at the West Salisbury Cemetery on December 10, 2022. Arrangements were under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, in Brandon.
