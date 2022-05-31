Steve Emmons WALLINGFORD — Steve Emmons, 71, of Wallingford, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Bennington Health and Rehab Center. He was born in Middlebury on Aug. 25, 1950, the son of Richard and Irene (Sweet) Emmons. After growing up in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Mr. Emmons moved to Vermont in 1971. He was employed as a mechanic for Rutland Tree Service until 1975. He then went to work as a mechanic for Farrell Distributing, staying there for 40 years until his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and NASCAR. Mr. Emmons is survived by his wife, Pamela Emmons, of Wallingford; daughters, Darlene LeClair, of South Burlington, and Keri Behan, of Bennington; sisters, Linda Doody and Bernice Emmons, of North Carolina, and Gail Emmons, of Forest Dale; and three grandsons, Luke and Reid LeClair, and Rowan Behan. He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Rushing, in 2008, and Mary Clemons, in 2021. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at a later date in the Monkton Ridge Cemetery in Monkton. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue Squad.
