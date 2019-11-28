Steve Zaleski NORTH CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Steve Zaleski, 77, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Claremont, the son of Steven and Doris (Estey) Zaleski. He graduated in 1960 from Springfield (Vermont) High School. Mr. Zaleski served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 6, 1970, he married Dianne Nelson in North Springfield, Vermont. He was employed as an electrical engineer with Pratt & Whitney, Bryant Computer Products, Vermont Research, Jones & Lamson and most recently with Whelen Engineering in Charlestown for 28 years. Mr. Zaleski enjoyed hunting and fishing. He taught hunter safety courses and was a gunsmith. Survivors include his wife, of North Charlestown; sons Shae Zaleski, of North Springfield, Scott Zaleski, of North Charlestown; a sister, Joy Regan, of Springfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 1, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The celebration of life gathering will follow at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
