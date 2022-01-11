Steven A. Morris rites SUDBURY — The funeral service for Steven A. Morris, 59, who died Jan. 2, 2022, was held Friday, Jan. 7, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. Words of remembrance were shared by family.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Bitterly cold. Some clouds. Low -1F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 11, 2022 @ 2:59 am
Steven A. Morris rites SUDBURY — The funeral service for Steven A. Morris, 59, who died Jan. 2, 2022, was held Friday, Jan. 7, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. Words of remembrance were shared by family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.