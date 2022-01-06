Steven A. Morris SUDBURY — Steven A. Morris, 59, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 10, 1962, in Rutland, the son of Richard and Marjorie (Perron) Morris. He attended Poultney schools. Mr. Morris was a stone mason, owner/operator of his own business, Morris Masonry, for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing his harmonica and guitar. Survivors include his children, Steven Morris Jr., of Brandon, Shanna and Savannah Morris, of Florida, Shawna Gilmore, of New York, Kyle Woodard, of Rutland; siblings, Richard C. Morris Jr., of Proctor, Cindy Morris and Julie Williams, of Poultney, Jody Morris, of Rutland; and several grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Susan Miner. Calling hours are from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by a funeral service at 5:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
