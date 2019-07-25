Steven C. Mitchell BRANDON — Steven Curtis Mitchell, 66, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lifebridge Christian Church in Brandon. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. A full obituary be published at a later date.
