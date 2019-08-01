Steven Curtis Mitchell BRANDON — The funeral service for Steven Curtis Mitchell, age 66, who died July 23, 2019, was held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Lifebridge Christian Church in Brandon. The Rev. Roger Foster, pastor, officiated. Special music was provided by Brenna McCullough. The graveside committal service and burial with military honors followed in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers included Andrew Mitchell, Jason Mitchell, Justin Mitchell, George Mitchell, Orin Mitchell, Rick Oberkirch, Gabriel Oberkirch and Gage Mitchell. Military honors were accorded by members of Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. At Arms Robert Gearwar. Chaplain Burt Reynolds delivered a Legionnaires Service. Color Guard was provided by members of The Vermont Patriot Guard Riders, led by State Captain George Brewer. A special plaque of remembrance was presented to the widow by Ride Captain Ed Class. The flag ceremony was performed by members of the Vermont Army National Guard. The American flag was presented to the widow. Following the ceremony, the family received friends back at the church for a time of remembrance. Mr. Mitchell was born in Middlebury on Oct. 6, 1952. He was the son of Gerald and Kathleen (Weinle) Mitchell. He grew up in Salisbury and Middlebury where he received his early education and graduated from Middlebury Union High School, class of 1972. He furthered his education at Black Hills State (SD). He joined the United States Navy and served honorably. He returned to Vermont in 1980. He later transferred to the Vermont Army National Guard and served for 22 years. He retired as a Staff Sergeant having earned many awards, citations and military decorations. He had worked for General Electric from 1985 until his retirement in 2013. He had been employed at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home for the past several years. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He was very involved in coaching wrestling and helping with the football club at Otter Valley Union High School. Steve was always helping others. His commitment to his country was of utmost importance to him. He belonged to Lifebridge Christian Church in Brandon. Surviving are his wife, Mary (Auth) Mitchell, of Brandon, whom he married in Marlboro, MD, on Aug. 17, 1977; three daughters Kori Marie Mitchell, of Orwell, Molly June Peet, of South Burlington, Stevie Lynn Perry, of Richmond; four sons Andrew Curtis Mitchell, Jason Arthur Mitchell, Justin Thomas Mitchell and George Joseph Mitchell, all of Brandon; four sisters Debbie Oberkirch, of Brandon, Sally Mitchell Forrest, of Pittsford, Geraldine “Gerry” Kenny, of Brandon, and Lori J. Gutzmann, of Craftsbury, and his brother, Orin “Andy” Mitchell, of Brandon. Nine grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents. Friends called at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, July 26, from 5-8 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.