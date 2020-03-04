Steven Dale Spencer BRANDON — Steven Dale Spencer, 61, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Elkins, West Virginia, the son of Walter and Shirley (Doyle) Spencer. He graduated in 1977 from Champion (Ohio) High School. In Ohio, Mr. Spencer worked in a steel mill and later managed a restaurant in Warren. He was employed as a supervisor for U.S. Steel for several years, before earning his Practical Nursing Degree from E.H.O.V.E. He worked several years at Mercy Hospital in Vermillion. For the past several years, he was employed as a traveling nurse. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, traveling, sports cars and his Mustang. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie (Mayer) Spencer of Brandon; four children, William Spencer of Warren, Ohio, Alan Spencer of Poland, Ohio, Mary Spencer of Cleveland, Ohio, Lillith Spencer of Aurora, Ohio; three siblings, Robert Spencer of Ohio, Karen and Shannon Spencer, both of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Private burial will be at a later date. The memorial service in Warren, Ohio, will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
