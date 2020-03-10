Steven Dale Spencer rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Steven Dale Spencer, 61, who died Feb. 29, 2020, was held Saturday, March 7, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Matthew Von Berens, chaplain at Porter Nursing Home, officiated. Remembrances were shared by family and friends. Private burial will be at a later date. A reception followed at Brandon Inn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.