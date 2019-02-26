Steven F. Putnam BROWNSVILLE — Steven F. Putnam, 52, of Brownsville and formerly of Springfield, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. He was born April 24, 1966, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the son of Forrest and Jane (Barber) Putnam. He graduated in 1984 from Springfield High School and received his Associate degree in Business from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Mr. Putnam was employed in the financial and insurance industries for several years. He most recently worked at the family restaurant, The Sub-Way, in Springfield. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Maine. He enjoyed military and family history, cruising, hiking, biking, cooking and traveling. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Lisa C. (Hughes) Putnam, of Brownsville; his mother and a brother, Mark Putnam, both of Springfield; four sisters Deborah Birdsey, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Mary Neronsky, of Ludlow, Nancy Hadley, of Beaufort, South Carolina, Jodi Putnam, of Quincy, Massachusetts; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Putnam was predeceased by his father. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org); or to your local historical society.
