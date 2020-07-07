Steven I. Hekler MOUNT HOLLY — Steven I. Hekler, 59, passed away July 5, 2020. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 3:47 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.