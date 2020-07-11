Steven I. Hekler rites MOUNT HOLLY — The graveside service for Steven I. Hekler, 59, who died July 5, 2020, was held July 9 in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Rabbi Ellie Shemtov of the Rutland Jewish Center officiated. Musicians were Stuart Currie, Stuart Berry and Rob Church. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
