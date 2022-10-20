Steven James Hudson RUTLAND — Steven James Hudson, 23, of Rutland, passed unexpectedly September 24, 2022. He was born May 6, 1999, in Beverly, Massachusetts, the son of Robert Hudson Sr. and Sandra M. (Herlihy) Hudson. Steven was employed at Quest Tech as a machine operator and was a part time employee of Mountain Man Property Maintenance. He took pride in his work. Steven enjoyed playing pool, darts and cornhole at the Angler Pub, where he would spend time with his extended family. He was a Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan, and he made it known. He could walk into any room and brighten it up with his upbeat personality, always had a smile on his face and was the life of the party. He is survived by his mother, Sandra M. Hudson and partner Boon Hurlburt of Rutland; a brother, Robert Hudson, Jr. of Rutland; grandmother, June Herlihy and fiance, William Ricci of MA; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Hudson, Sr. on 3/1/2019 and grandfather, James G. Herlihy on 5/26/2004. A memorial service will be held at the Angler Pub, 52 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT, on October 8, from 1-5 PM. All donations may be made on Steven's Gofundme or in person at the Angler Pub. Fly high little Steven. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.