Steven "Lester'' Mead RUTLAND — Steven "Lester'' Mead lost his battle to myelofibrosis on June 1, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with his family at his side. He was very brave, a true warrior. He was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Bill and Mary Ella Mead. He loved sports, he coached Little League and was a basketball referee in both New York and Florida. He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboy fan. His brother, Ron, couldn't understand his growing up in Baldwin, New York, and being a Cowboys fan, he believed gypsies dropped him off on the front porch. In the early-'80s, he moved to Vermont and worked at the Center Street Saloon, where his music rocked those walls. He had fond memories of that time and the special people who became part of his life. He moved to Florida in the late-'80s where he remained for over 30 years. He became a fireman in Tequesta, Florida, when a back injury ended his dream career. Never giving up, he owned a sports bar, a pizza pub and Puddles Pristine Pool Service. He then worked at the Kravis Center and Professional Concession Inc. as a bartender and cook. He loved his work and coworkers. He made longtime friends. He moved back to Vermont to be closer to family and enjoyed renewing old friendships. Steve was a kind soul, always putting himself second. He loved taking care of his family and friends. He was an excellent cook and loved sharing his creations. He was a gift giver and a hugger. He had a love of music, attended many concerts, always sporting a Hawaiian shirt. Of note, he saw the Allman Brothers Band 26 times. He loved the beach, lighthouses, anything Irish, going to the movies and eating popcorn with extra butter; in short, he loved life. Steve is survived by his sister, Joan Mead, brother Ron Mead, niece Alyssa Mead. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Mary Ella, and brother Jerry. There will be a celebration of life on July 3, 2022, at Two Sheas, Rutland, Vermont, 1-4 p.m. Hawaiian apparel welcomed. Memorial donations may be made to Rutland Country Humane Society, he loved his four-legged buddies. Dance, sing, listen to music, eat good food, raise a glass to the sky, there's a new bright star, make a wish, it will be granted in true Steven style. BE KIND.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.