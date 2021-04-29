Steven M. Coleman CASTLETON — Steven M. Coleman, 33, died April 25, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Dec. 11, 1987, to Michael and Darlene (Wisell) Coleman. He was employed by Vermont Tap House in Rutland. Mr. Coleman was an artist, musician, book and comic book collector, and enjoyed playing electronic games. Survivors include his parents of Castleton; three siblings, Anthony Wisell of Fair Haven, Adam Coleman of Castleton, Lisa Kish of North Clarendon; and a nephew. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.