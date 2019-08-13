Steven P. Hickory QUECHEE — Steven Paul Hickory, 65, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Donalsonville, Georgia, following a long battle with complications from diabetes. He was born April 6, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Paul and Iris (Neil) Hickory. He was raised in Quechee and attended Hartford schools, graduating in 1972. He was most recently employed by Walmart, retiring in 2016. Mr. Hickory enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, and was known for building stone walls. In Georgia, he enjoyed Lake Carroll and gardening. Survivors include his wife of almost 46 years, Brenda (Fish) Hickory, and his son, Brandon, both of Donalsonville, Georgia; two sisters Beverly Copp, of Hartford, Joan Spaulding, of Quechee; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Melanie Marie (Hickory) Demary. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Baker Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater Center, followed by calling hours from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.