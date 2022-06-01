Steven P. Maxham PUTNEY — Steven P. Maxham, 70, passed away May 26, 2022, with complications due to cardiac arrest. Steve was born May 22, 1952, in Windsor, Vermont, the son of Richard C. Maxham Sr. and Eva (Martin) Maxham. He attended Hartland and Westminster schools. Mr. Maxham was married to Wanda Hale on Dec. 9, 1972, in Putney, Vermont. He worked at Goodell Farm tending animals, planting/harvesting, and repairing and maintaining mechanical equipment and grounds. Post-retirement, he worked at Santa’s Land for Tim and Lesley Wells. At Santa’s Land, he served as an occasional Santa, ran and maintained the rides, and tended to the animals, including hand feeding the reindeer. He was a good friend and neighbor who often gave advice and helped with home and auto repair, farming/gardening, and tending animals. He enjoyed throwing backyard barbecues with loved ones gathered together.” Steve leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Wanda; his daughters, Tammy (Maxham) King and her husband, Ray King Jr., of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Lynn Maxham, of Putney, Vermont; grandchildren, Kyle Melroy, Brittany (Melroy) Firman and her husband, Jack Firman, and Seth Melroy. He also leaves his siblings, Richard Jr., of Tunbridge, Vermont; his sisters, Patricia Barbour, of Reading, Vermont, and Sheila Martel, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Richmond. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25 at the Westminster Fire Department for family and friends to share memories and pay their respects. Condolences may be sent to 556 River Road South, Putney, VT 05346.
