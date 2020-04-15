Steven Poor FAIR HAVEN — Steven Poor, 60, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Suffern, New York, on Nov. 9, 1959. He grew up in northeast New Jersey but always called Hillsdale, New Jersey, his hometown. He graduated from Pascack Valley High School in 1977. He and his wife Karen married on Aug. 29, 1987. They soon had their first and only child, Jessica. They originally moved to Brandon, where he worked for several years at the Brandon Training School. They later settled in Fair Haven. Steve worked for K-mart in Rutland for 20-plus years. Steven lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father and grandfather. He loved NASCAR, the paranormal, superhero movies and most of all his grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his father, John Poor and his mother, Patricia Poor. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his only child Jessica Glenn (Nicholas Glenn) and his grandchildren Tegan Rose and Nicholas Steven. There will be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Steven’s name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
