Steven T. Leichtnam rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Steven T. Leichtnam, 66, who died Feb. 2, 2020, was held Saturday at St. Peter Church. Officiating was Fr. Maurice Moreau. Organist was Stuart James. Vocalist was Louise Clarino. The eulogy was offered by his daughter, April Feldstein. A reception followed. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
