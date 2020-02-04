Steven T. Leichtnam RUTLAND — Steven T. Leichtnam passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 3, 1953, to Geraldine and Paul Leichtnam in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in Atlantic County, New Jersey, in 1972. He attended Stockton State College before moving to Vermont in 1975 where he met his wife, Dawnelle. Steven was predeceased by his mother, father, his brother, Kevin, and his sister, Ruth. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dawnelle Leichtnam; his daughter, Stephanie and husband Bill O’Connor of Niskayuna, New York; his son, Joel and wife Teresa of Rutland; his daughter, April and husband Aaron Feldstein of Newton, Massachusetts; his granddaughter, Caroline Leichtnam, another granddaughter due in July; his brother, Paul and wife Linda of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews. He spent 17 years working at General Electric in Rutland, a job he genuinely enjoyed. He treasured the friendships he made while working there, and loved being a part of the Rutland GE Family. Since retiring in 2018, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, cats and chickens. He loved the ocean, and enjoyed fishing, sailing and scuba diving. His annual vacation to Florida was one of his favorite times of the year. He spent his life working incredibly hard to provide for his family. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was always the loudest fan at his son’s soccer and basketball games, and spent countless hours supporting his daughters at their dance performances (even performing in a few). Everyone who met him, loved him. His incredible sense of humor will be greatly missed. His last piece of advice was to “always leave them laughing.” Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. The Leichtnam family would like to thank the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s nursing staff and doctors for their kindness and care. Memorial donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, and the MS Society.
