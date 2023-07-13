Steven White CASTLETON — The graveside service for Steven White , 70, of Castleton, who died March 2,2023, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday July 15, in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 12:10 am
