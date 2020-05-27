Steven Wilcox RUTLAND — Steven Wilcox, 61, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 5, 1959, in Windsor, Connecticut, the son of Terry and Dorothy (Kennedy) Wilcox. He graduated from Windsor High School. Mr. Wilcox entered the U.S. Army where he served as a medical specialist. He was employed as a house painter for Don Tredtin Floors and Painting. He enjoyed the outdoors, Giants football and his cats. Survivors include his parents of Florida; his girlfriend, Karen Barber of Rutland; a son, Dylan Wilcox of North Clarendon; and a sister, Erin Atkins of Michigan. Per his wishes, there are no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangement are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
